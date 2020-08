Paul Duke

Paul Duke takes over from Gary Menzies, who has decided to retire.

Mr Duke was previously with Palfinger UK for 15 years as service manager, supporting customers of the Austrian lorry loader cranes.

Tadano said that it has entrusted the development of its customer support in the UK and Ireland “to an experienced and highly respected figure in the industry”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk