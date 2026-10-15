Takeuchi brings offset excavator to UK

Takeuchi's offset boom allows for working in constricted conditions

The TB3150, first previewed with its fixed boom counterpart the TB3150R this summer, is now available to UK fleets with the manufacturer's unique offset boom.

The latest model in Takeuchi's 3-Series offers 14% more hydraulic horsepower than its predecessor. Powered by a new 85kW Yanmar engine, it aims to deliver the performance required across a wide range of demanding applications.

The TB3150's offset boom system allows operators to dig offset without repositioning the machine, making it well suited for utility work and applications that require precise positioning. With less track repositioning the TB3150 is ideal in tight spaces and applications that need 15-tonne power in restricted areas.

The new 15t machines incorporate Takeuchi’s latest 3-Series enhancements. A redesigned cab focuses on comfort and ease of use. Features include automatic climate control, heated air suspension seat and keyless start with pin-code and RFID for improved access management. Its 8-inch touch screen display, 270-degree camera views, intuitive jog dial and multi-switch control panel aim to offer convenient access to common machine functions.

Pilot-operated joystick controls combine with electro-hydraulic (EH) controls for functions such as travel, dozer blade and boom offset, give operators precise hydraulic feedback and responsive control with enhanced flexibility and intuitive machine management.

Ryan Page, Takeuchi UK product manager, said, “Operators have praised the machine’s performance in demanding applications, commenting that ‘it feels more powerful’. It’s particularly encouraging to hear this feedback directly from those using the machine day to day. A significant amount of engineering effort has gone into redesigning the cooling system architecture, resulting in a 14% increase in hydraulic power. This additional performance is something operators can immediately feel when working with the machine”

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