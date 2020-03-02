Tamworth Council signs Wates and Engie for maintenance

Tamworth’s current three-year deal with Wates Living Space ends on 31st March 2020. The new 10-year agreement is split into two parts.

From 1st April 2020, Wates Living Space will continue to deliver planned works to council houses in the borough, under a contract worth approximately £50m over the 10 years.

Emergency repairs, as well as repairs to void properties, aids and adaptations, planned maintenance, annual gas servicing and repairs to other council property, will be done by Engie under a contract worth around £67m over the full term.

Martin Smithurst, divisional chief operating officer at Engie, said: “We are extremely pleased to be working once again with Tamworth Council – a partner that so closely shares our core values.

“Engie has a proven track record of providing an excellent repairs and maintenance service, as well as helping our partners across the UK address their housing, social value and climate emergency-related priorities, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating that in Tamworth.”

Cllr Michelle Cook, Tamworth Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing services and communities, said: “All submissions were of a high standard and the winning contractors demonstrated an understanding of our needs and instilled confidence in their ability to deliver the service.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk