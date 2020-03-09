Tarmac cement plant gets grant for rail expansion

Michael Matheson (left, pictured with Tarmac's Ben Garner) said that the grant help ensure that rail remains the key mode of transport for much of Tarmac’s operations

The Scottish government has allocated £1.49m towards the project to enhance rail capabilities at the plant, which provides cement products across Scotland and into England. The fund is open to companies looking to move freight by the more sustainable modes of rail or water instead of road.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “I am delighted to award £1.49 million of funding from our Freight Facilities Grant to Tarmac towards expanding its Dunbar facility. Tarmac is a key user of rail and strong advocate for the industry. This award is the first Freight Facilities Grant for rail for a number of years and will help ensure that rail remains the key mode of transport for much of Tarmac’s operations.”

Tarmac head of rail Chris Swan said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding from Transport Scotland which supports our commitment to developing our rail offering, reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.

“The enhanced rail distribution capabilities at our Dunbar cement plant will support our commitment to transporting as much product as possible on the rail network and not the roads, providing essential construction materials to infrastructure projects both within Scotland and beyond.”

