Tarmac director moves to SigmaRoc

David McClelland will oversee Foelfach Quarry

SigmaRoc has appointed David McClelland to its executive committee as managing director responsible for building the group's third aggregates and quarrying focused platform.

Mr McClelland was a member of Tarmac's UK executive committee, overseeing over £700m in turnover and 83 quarries, asphalt and concrete plants for Tarmac's UK central and western region.

The first asset in the platform that Mr McClelland will oversee will be the Foelfach Quarry, a high polished stone value (PSV) quarry in Carmarthenshire. SigmaRoc bought Foelfach in 2018, at which time its resource was estimated to be 1.8 million tonnes of high PSV minerals. Post-acquisition, Sandybed Geological Services has worked with SigmaRoc’s technical team to prove up a resource of 4 million tonnes. Under Mr McClelland's leadership, SigmaRoc is expecting to achieve a four-fold increase in the quarry's existing output to 80,000 tonnes per year, serving as a launch pad for expansion into the high PSV and asphalt markets.

SigmaRoc chief executive Max Vermorken said: "I am extremely proud that SigmaRoc is able to attract talent of the highest calibre. David McClelland brings decades of technical, managerial and strategic experience in our sector. With Foelfach as a starting point, David will help build our third platform in a region he knows well."

AIM-listed SigmaRoc was established in 2016 by an ex-Holcim team with venture capital backing to buy niche building materials companies and develop a group.

In January 2017, it acquired Ronez, a Channel Islands quarrying business, for £45m from Aggregate Industries. The second acquisition, in April 2017, was a dry bulk carrying ship, thereby launching a trading arm, SigmaGsy. The third acquisition, completed in October 2017, was TopCrete and its subsidiary Allen Concrete, for £12m. Two months later it bought Poundfield Products for £10m. In December 2018 it agreed the £15m takeover of CCP (formerly Cheshire Concrete Products).