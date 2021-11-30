Tarmac sets out plan for 300-home scheme

The mixed-use scheme will be built on land that includes the former cement works to the west of Baird Road, Ratho.

The Bairdview development, if approved, will deliver about 300 homes, including family, market and affordable housing, with a range of tenures, house types and densities. A 60-bed care home and retirement housing for the village are also outlined in the proposals for the 56-acre site.

Tarmac intends to bring forward a ‘planning permission in principle’ (PPP) application, establishing the principle of development on the partially brownfield site for the mixed-use development. It believes that the environmental impact can be mitigated and that the wider social and economic benefits would be significant.

The company said that delivering a high-quality, low-carbon sustainable development at Bairdview will rebalance the village to the north of the Union Canal with local amenities, a network of parks and woodland and a central hub of enhanced community facilities. The proposals have specifically been aligned with Edinburgh’s new City Plan 2030.

The development would also provide scope for the expansion of Ratho Primary School and the public realm, landscape and active travel improvements at the northern gateway to the village.

The development has also been designed as “20-minute neighbourhood”. These are places that are designed so residents can meet their day-to-day needs within a 20-minute walk of their home; through access to safe walking and cycling routes, or by public transport.

Consultations have been ongoing with Ratho Community Council and local stakeholder groups. Tarmac has indicated that the community could receive a share of any land capture uplift from the development in the form of a unilateral obligation.

A representative for Tarmac said: “We're excited to be giving the local public the chance to view exciting proposals for Bairdview. The development would bring significant environmental, social and economic benefits to the local community for existing and future generations in the medium to long term. These proposals will greatly assist in the regeneration and expansion of this part of the city, and we are consulting extensively to ensure that people from across the local area have an opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk