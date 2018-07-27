TBM launched for Lincs flood scheme

Launch of the tunnel boring machine on the Anlaby and East Ella Flood Alleviation Scheme

When completed in mid 2020, thousands of residents and businesses in the Hull and Haltemprice areas can expect a reduced risk of flooding.

Developed in partnership with Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the Environment Agency, AEEFAS is designed to provide protection from the kind of devastating flooding that occurred there in 2007, and which affected approximately 14,000 properties.

The final phase sees North Midland Construction build two lagoons: Kerry Pit Lagoon near Westella Valley, and Tranby Lagoon on the site of the old Sydney Smith School in Anlaby. Connecting these will be a 1.8-metre-wide drain storm that will divert water away from residential areas before reconnecting with the existing Western Drain at Marr Bridge.

This final phase will include construction of numerous flow control and outfall structures, as well as a new watercourse, maintenance access roads, highway drainage headwalls and an energy dissipation unit.