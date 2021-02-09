Team picked for Belgian radioactive waste store

The consortium, which is led by Sweco Belgium and also includes Orano Projets and Arteum Architects, was selected by Niras/Ondraf. The team will be responsible for feasibility studies, all design phases, project and construction supervision and support on several major projects for new waste storage buildings and a water treatment plant at sites in Dessel and Mol.

The framework is estimated by Niras/Ondraf to be worth €31.7m (£27.8m) to the consortium.

Sweco and Arteum Architects are already carrying out multidisciplinary design, site monitoring and site supervision for Niras/Ondraf relating to surface storage of category A radioactive waste in Dessel.

Jacobs brings decommissioning and waste management experience from major nuclear sites in the USA, France and the UK, where it is the engineering design partner for Sellafield Ltd.

