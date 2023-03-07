TechnipFMC wins Angolan pipeline contract

The contract – valued at between US$250m and US$500m (£208m–£426m) – is for Azule Energy.

The contract is one of the largest ever won by TechnipFMC for flexible pipe and covers the engineering, procurement and supply of jumpers, flowlines, risers and all associated ancillary equipment.

The pipeline will connect the new Agogo facility to the subsea production systems.

Azule Energy, jointly owned by BP and ENI, operates Block 15/06 in Angola offshore, partnering with Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen.

TechnipFMC president for subsea operations, Jonathan Landes, said: “Our ability to meet Azule’s flexible pipe needs, which allows for optimised riser and flowline system configuration, was instrumental in winning this award.

“This is another example of our unique capability to support fast-track greenfield developments, and we are excited to be supporting Azule Energy and its partners on this project.”

