Tekla updates offer BIM enhancements

Tekla2018i precast double wall detailing

The 2018i version updates of Tekla Structures, Tekla Structural Designer and Tekla Tedds offer users new features that are designed to increase efficiency, improve workflows and provide better documentation.

Steve Jackson, technical manager at Trimble Solutions UK, said: “The new Document Manager on Tekla Structures 2018i improves the organisation and management of project deliverables. It is highly customisable according to the specific needs and workflows of the project and has a comprehensive 3D based checking process of the drawing content. What’s more, Trimble continues to improve the user experience with its new customisation tools for the property pane and ribbon, allowing the user to organise the screen tools to best suit the way they work.”

The Drawing Content Manager is also now available for rebar dimensions. Designers can now instantly check whether rebar and other parts are marked in the drawing. Moreover, new dimensioning tools automatically create all dimensions for objects and openings in plans and elevation drawings, reducing the risk of error.

“We have added a variety of enhancements for cast-in-place concrete, such as faster formwork planning and IFC4 support for Pour Unit and improved performance for large formwork models,” Steve Jackson said. “Using Pour Units is now easier with automatically assigned formwork objects and the transfer of rebar fabrication data is more efficient. Automated formwork planning features now support more complex wall and slab geometries for easier and more versatile use.”

Those working with precast concrete can improve productivity using Half Slab Reinforcement, a new toolset to create optimised, detailed reinforcing and braced girders for half slab floors. Trimble has further developed the wall layout and recently introduced Double Wall details toolset to improve detailing efficiency. Drawings can now be linked to the model objects in Trimble Connect and Precast Production Export has been improved to allow more efficient and versatile data transfers.

Trimble has also updated its structural calculations tool, Tekla Tedds. The 2018i version offers design code enhancements including new Eurocode support for timber design, as well as a more productive structural design process that has a simplified concrete beam analysis and design calculation.

The new Tekla Structural Designer 2018i analysis and design tool has a new design support code and a number of workflow enhancements, such as user-defined node by coordinate input, better handling of large models and improved interoperability between Tekla Structural Designer and Tekla Structures. Updated integration between Tekla Structural Designer and Autodesk Revit now supports the 2019 version of Revit.

Steve Jackson said: “For cast-in-place concrete, we have added the animation of deflected shape and slab deflections for quicker and easier insight into the performance of a proposed structural design. What’s more, complete concrete foundation design means no more additional supplementary hand calculations. Structural steel enhancements include a robust link with IDEA StatiCa connection design for both Beam to Column and Beam to Beam steel connections. A structural steel connection resistance check enhancement makes it even easier to improve the quality of early-stage constructability checks.”