Telford picks Balfour Beatty for £100m highway maintenance contract

Balfour Beatty's responsibilities include winter gritting

The contract runs for an initial seven years, an option to extend for a further seven years.

Balfour Beatty Living Places will work with Telford & Wrekin Council to maintain the borough’s 626 miles of highways and 743 miles of footpaths. Work includes cleaning drains, winter gritting and reactive maintenance as required.

The council expects to save approximately £200,000 a year through the arrangement.

As part of the contract, Balfour Beatty will also work on the council’s £20m capital investment programme of planned highway improvement works. This will be delivered over the first two years of the contract.

Works are due to start in April 2019 and will employ a workforce of approximately 46 full-time employees.