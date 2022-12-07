Ten HS2 sites are now diesel-free

Charging an electric crane at Canterbury Road vent shaft

The original target of HS2 Ltd was to have one diesel-free site in 2022. The year is not yet over and it already has 10 diesel-free sites.

The target remains all sites fully diesel-free by 2029.

Earlier this year, the Canterbury Road Vent Shaft in South Kilburn, managed by Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS JV), became HS2’s first diesel-free site. Also managed by SCS, the Euston Approaches and Victoria Road Crossover Box sites have also achieved diesel-free status.

Align, a joint venture formed of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick, now has seven of its 14 sites operating without diesel. These include five vent shaft sites along the route of the 10-mile Chiltern tunnels in Buckinghamshire, and two sites involved in the construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct.

To explain how the project will get to 100% diesel-free construction sites by 2029, HS2 has published its Diesel-free Plan: Building a net zero future. This explains new ratings system that ranks all sites from diamond to bronze, so progress can be mapped over the next few years.

Andrea Davidson, HS2 Ltd’s head of environmental sciences, said: “Our ambitious goal is to eliminate diesel on all HS2 construction sites by 2029. One of the first targets in our net zero carbon plan was to achieve one diesel-free site during 2022, so we’re thrilled to see 10 sites already reaching this major milestone supported through the hard work from our on-site teams.

“Our Diesel-free Plan: Building a net zero future explains how we will reach our goal by improving efficiencies, switching to cleaner fuels, using renewable power such as solar, using the latest cleanest and fully-electric machinery, and continuing to collaborate with the wider industry to set new standards and push the boundaries of green innovation.”

After achieving the first diesel-free site on the HS2 project in May, SCS JV aims to be fully diesel-free by the end of 2023 using a combination of mains electricity, fully electric machines, renewable energy and biofuels.

Its first site – Canterbury Road Vent Shaft in South Kilburn – is connected to mains electricity on a 100% renewable energy tariff. This powers one of the UK’s first 160-tonne electric crawler cranes, as well as other electric plant such as electric compressors, with the rest of the machinery using HVO as a replacement for diesel.

At HS2’s Euston Approaches, also managed by SCS JV, the world’s first all-electric, high-capacity Bauer drilling rig eliminates 1,200kg of CO 2 per day, it has been calculated.

In addition, one of the tower cranes in the Euston Area has been fitted with the Punch Flybrid ‘flywheel’ energy recovery system, which stores kinetic energy to use when needed to downscale peak energy demand and therefore cut energy consumption.

SCS’s third diesel-free site, the Victoria Road Crossover Box, has a mains electricity connection, is deploying electric equipment and also using HVO. The site recently completed trials for two GeoPura 250kVA hydrogen power units (HPUs).

Hydrogen cylinders are delivered to an HS2 site

SCS JV managing director James Richardson said: “We are proud to be pioneers of diesel-free construction, and we are committed to seeking out and adopting new technology and ways of working to eliminate diesel on construction sites. This all starts with a shift in mindset and a belief that our industry can have a cleaner, greener future."

As well as seven of Align’s 14 sites becoming diesel-free, its Chiltern Tunnels South Portal, HS2’s largest construction site, is also on its way to becoming 100% diesel-free next year. On the site, more than 120 machines, including dumpers, tractors, excavators, pumps and crushers, are all fuelled by HVO.

In addition, there’s a range of fully electric plant such as telehandlers and excavators, renewable energy sources such as solar, and site safety gates powered by hydrogen.

Adetunji Lawal, Align JV’s carbon and energy manager, said: “Our strategy is to move to diesel-free operations across all of our construction sites, so we’re thrilled to say that half of our sites are now diesel-free. In addition, on our extensive Chiltern Tunnel South Portal site, all of the earthworks activities that represent 70% of our fuel consumption are now 100% diesel free. We estimate that Align will be able to deliver carbon savings that equate to 80,000 tonnes by the end of the project, supporting HS2’s zero carbon ambitions.”

