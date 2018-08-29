Territory expansion for breaker dealer

Epiroc breakers

WAC McCandless was already Epiroc’s dealer for Northern Ireland but has now had its territory extended to include the Republic of Ireland as well.

Epiroc sales manager Donal Cunningham said: “With a reputation for combining customer focus with product knowledge and expertise, WAC McCandless has successfully grown Epiroc’s share of the market for hydraulic breakers and other excavator attachments in Northern Ireland. We are confident that their continued investment in sales, service and local stockholding of attachments and parts will enable the McCandless team to offer the same level of customer support south of the border.”

Epiroc’s Hydraulic Attachment Tools (HAT) division manufactures excavator attachment tools such as hydraulic breakers, cutters, pulverisers, bucket crushers, shears, grapples, drum cutters and magnets.

The hydraulic breaker was originally developed in 1963 by the German company Krupp Berco Bautechnik, which became part of Atlas Copco in 2002. Epiroc’s product line includes the HB 10000, whihc is billed as the largest serial hydraulic breaker in the world – "every punch equals the weight of 130 elephants", says the manufacturer.

WAC McCandless managing director Ciaran Carvill said: “Epiroc’s comprehensive and robust product range, combined with our commitment to holding the full range of spare parts, supported by our fully trained workshop and field engineers makes this the perfect partnership.”