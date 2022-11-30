Thames Tideway supersewer 83% complete

Inside the shaft at Acton storm tanks [image from Thames Tideway]

The latest half-yearly report from Bazalgette Holdings Limited, the company set up to deliver the Thames Tideway Tunnel for Thames Water, gives broadly positive account of progress. As of 30th September 2022, the project remains on track for completion and handover in 2025.

The project is 83% complete in line with the 2022/23 business plan. All tunnel primary lining is complete (30.7km); 66% (20.2km) of tunnel secondary lining works is complete and 83% of shaft secondary lining is complete, with 18 of 21 shafts completed.

Total project costs for the six-month period to 30th September were £418.0m (2021: £365.4m), taking the total capitalised costs relating to the tunnel to £4,434.9m (2021: £3,596.5m).

The estimate at completion is now £4,384m which is an increase of £96m (2%) over the last six months. The primary reason for the increase in outturn costs was given as inflation, along with higher costs being incurred by the main works contractor on the east section of the project – CVB (a joint venture of Costain, Vinci and Bachy Soletanche).

The annual bill impact for Thames Water customers remains unchanged at £20-25 (2015 prices), it said.

Issues relating to the connection between the Thames Tideway Tunnel and the Lee Tunnel at Abbey Mills pumping station affected the start of secondary lining during the period, adding approximately 12 weeks to the schedule. Those issues have now been resolved contractors are seeking opportunities for mitigating the potential 12- week impact, the financial filings disclosed.

