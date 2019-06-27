Thames Water tanker has all-terrain access

The eight-wheel drive all-terrain truck

The JHL recycling jet vac tanker is being used by Thames Water to access remote sewers and culverts across the most difficult terrain – helping to prevent pollutions in more isolated locations.

With enhanced ground clearance and eight-wheel drive, this Mercedes Arocs vehicle can cross muddy fields to access the remotest sewer blockage. It recently crossed 1km of churned-up farm and construction land to carry out a large sewer clean in Long Hanborough, Oxfordshire.

Chris Wood, the vehicle’s main driver, said: “This is an extraordinary piece of kit. It makes our off-road work much more productive and allows us to react more quickly to potential pollution incidents.

“Importantly, because I can drive right up to a manhole wherever it is, and vacuum blockage material from the sewer, we don’t have to send in a confined space team which is a major safety boost.

“There hasn’t been a project yet where we haven’t felt confident that we can reach an off-road sewer. Even when we’ve been axle-deep in mud, it has kept on going.”