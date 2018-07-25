Thatcher aide to resolve HS2 disputes

The construction commissioner’s role is to independently investigate matters that have not been settled through HS2 Ltd’s own complaints process.

Sir Mark Worthington is expected to build relationships across industry and community groups, local authorities, HS2 Ltd and contractors. He will mediate in unresolved disputes between HS2 Ltd and individuals or bodies, including claims under the small claims scheme.

Sir Mark Worthington was Baroness Thatcher’s private secretary from 1992 to 2013 and director of her private office.

Of his new job, he said: “As we deliver HS2, the new high speed railway our country needs for growth, regeneration and better journeys, it is vital that we do so with respect and fairness to those impacted by construction. I’m looking forward to taking up this post and working hard to ensure residents and businesses along the route know they can seek fair and independent resolution of complaints if necessary.”