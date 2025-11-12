New trilingual Monopoly Construction Edition

The board, now in three languages

Monopoly Construction Edition – Deluxe Global Edition is the world’s first trilingual construction-themed Monopoly board game, with all cards and board spaces in English, French and German.

Launch of Deluxe Global Edition is in time for Christmas 2025 follows the success of the original UK Monopoly Construction Edition that the Construction Index brought out two years ago. The new version sees the game playable in English, French or German.

This limited-run deluxe edition introduces eight exclusive collectable tokens – including six brand-new designs never seen before.

Liebherr LR 9800 mining excavator

Mammoet telescopic mobile crane

Prinoth Panther T14R rotating dumper

Takeuchi compact skid-steer loader

Mecalac Revotruck

JCB backhoe loader

Wolf Oil barrel

Hexagon Leica Geosystems Total Station.

Monopoly Construction Edition trilingual

In the Deluxe Global Edition, every space on the board showcases the biggest global names in construction equipment and landmark infrastructure projects, including Grand Paris Express and Rail Baltica as well as HS2. From depot sites to mega-factories, players build their own international construction empire while navigating bespoke Chance and Community Chest cards containing with real-world industry scenarios – no more beauty contests or maturing annuities.

Created by The Construction Index, Construction Edition was launched to help address the global skills crisis and promote interest in the world of construction.

“By putting the world’s most iconic construction machines and projects into the hands of families homes everywhere, we’re showing young people that construction isn’t just a job – it’s an adventure. Construction Edition is about inspiring a new generation" said Paul Buist, publisher of The Construction Index. Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) forecasts a need for 216,800 additional skilled workers by the end of 2025, with certified operators for excavators, bulldozers and cranes in critically short supply, an estimated 937,000 new roles will be required over the next decade as 22% of the current workforce approaches retirement.

The Monopoly Construction Edition – Deluxe Global Edition is available to order now at www.constructionedition.co.uk, with guaranteed delivery before Christmas 2025 (for UK orders placed by 15th December). Order today and help build the future.

For a limited time, you will also get Top Trumps Construction Edition 1 & 2 + a 2026 wallplanner completely FREE saving £20.

Construction Edition collectable Monopoly tokens

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