The equipment & tool hire app in your pocket

Trade Plant Hire is a handy pocket solution which will enable trade professionals to hire kit such as mini diggers, skips and mid-sized machinery, at the push of a button on their smartphone or tablet.

The app is straightforward, and the hirer can quickly search for, and find, the specific equipment they need. They can compare prices and book their kit with just a few clicks.

The Trade Plant Hire app has been developed by people with first-hand knowledge of the construction and trade sectors, to help people find and hire the right equipment for the best availability at a fair price.

The app offers tradespeople a large pool of suppliers and equipment to choose from giving them more choice. The service is based on their needs, budget and location and will save them spending hours on the phone, or trawling through websites, trying to source available equipment.

Trade Plant Hire is currently signing up equipment hire companies and will be able to offer the market a more simple and competitive option when hiring equipment and tools.

Hire companies simply need to sign up to the platform and load their stock. With an easy to configure inventory management solution they can keep track of their hires, offer dynamic pricing if necessary and check payments have been made.

The Trade Plant Hire app is free and downloadable via the website. Stockists can simply register and start loading their inventory with ease.

Birmingham-based developer, Dr. Ivan Yardley, CEO says: “Listening to both hard-working people in the trade and the challenges from the stockist, we designed, and are constantly improving, the Trade Plant Hire app.

“Because it is simple and effective to use, we believe that the app will become the essential tool you’ll want to have on your phone or device”.

Dr Yardley said he wanted to create the app so it would offer a one stop shop for SME builders, tradespeople, and construction site managers.

He said: “This gives users instant access through their smart phones to a huge network of stockists in their area – allowing them to see in an instant the type and quantity of equipment available.”

Former rugby union international Tim Stimpson, from Leicester, is also part of a consortium of investors behind the app.

He said: “This app is a disruptor and completely built around the needs of local tradespeople by simplifying and streamlining what can be an incredibly time consuming and frustrating process.

“At the moment you might have to visit several different websites for quotes on a variety of hire equipment, only to find an item either unavailable or at a depot 50 miles away.

“This platform is a real gamechanger as it allows users to source equipment at a competitive price via their mobile phone.”

When hiring equipment, the Trade Plant Hire App is available to have on your phone for easy access and designed to be simple to review and book equipment whilst onsite. You can save to your phone via the website.

This article was paid for by Trade Plant Hire Ltd. Find out more.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk