The greatest factory adventure in history awaits

FIVE ultra-rare Golden JCB DIGatron stickers can be found inside special packs of Construction Edition Official Album Stickers.

If you find one, you and three lucky guests will be granted the most exclusive behind-the-scenes experience on earth: a jaw-dropping, nearly 3-hour VIP tour of JCB’s legendary World Headquarters and factory – the place where the iconic yellow backhoe loader was born.

We’ve extended the claim deadline, as five golden stickers are still out there, just waiting to be discovered!

“If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it…”. Imagine this: You tear open a humble packet of stickers… and there it is, gleaming, golden. The JCB DIGatron MonsterJam truck staring back at you. In that moment, you’re no longer just a collector. You’re a winner. You hold the key to the most coveted factory gates in Britain.

Your prize? An exclusive guided tour for four people through the heart of JCB’s global headquarters. Stand inches away as raw sheet steel becomes a world-famous backhoe loader. Watch lasers slice, robots weld, and the famous yellow paint get applied.

Walk the full assembly line from start to finish, plus explore the fascinating story of the JCB exhibition. For the winning ticket holder, you will also get a special JCB goody bag to take home.

“We have so much time and so little to do! Strike that, reverse it.” This is almost three hours and nearly three miles of pure, unfiltered digging magic.

The Golden JCB DIGatron stickers are hidden in random Construction Edition sticker packs, now available to purchase across the UK at Tesco, Asda, Morrisons Daily, Nisa, One Stop. Plus over 1,000 independent newsagents and now online with Amazon.co.uk. Are you in Ireland? Head straight to Eason stores nationwide for your chance to win, or visit Amazon.ie. You can also grab your sticker packs online at www.constructionedition.co.uk.

For the first time, kids, collectors, and construction fanatics can own the ultimate tribute to the machines that shape our world. Five of you still have the chance to go inside the place where legends are made.

So check your packs. Check them twice. Somewhere out there, five golden JCB stickers are waiting to change everything.

Will YOU be the one to find the ultimate golden ticket? The factory gates are ready. The diggers are waiting. The hunt is on!

Good luck.. "Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of pure excavation…"

Order now in time for Christmas online at Construction Edition or Visit Amazon. In Ireland Visit Amazon.ie

Find your nearest Construction Edition Sticker Album stockist at the base of out homepage.

Important fine print (read carefully, my dear boys and girls, because even golden tickets have rules): Winners taking the factory floor tour must be aged 15 or over. (Sorry, no Veruca Salts throwing tantrums) Tours are subject to availability and must be booked in advance. The tour lasts approximately 2 hours 30 minutes and involves nearly 3 miles of walking – not suitable for those with walking difficulties. Full terms https://constructionedition.co.uk/golden-sticker-terms/.

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