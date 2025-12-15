Thirteen win places on £224m Torus framework

Torus plans to develop 9,000 new homes by 2029 and also has a growing retrofit programme for the 41,000 homes that it already owns and manages, primarily around Liverpool, Warrington and St Helens.

For new development work it has appointed 13 contractors to a framework contract valued at £224m.

Torus’ chosen suppliers are:

P Casey

Watson Construction

Frank Rogers Building Contractor

Whitfield & Brown Developments

M&Y Maintenance & Construction

Holmpatrick Developments

Eric Wright Construction

Seddon Construction

Caddick Construction

Vistry Merseyside

Castlemead Group

Starship Modular

Housing Maintenance Solutions.

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