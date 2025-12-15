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28 June 2026

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  3. Thirteen win places on £224m Torus framework

Thirteen win places on £224m Torus framework

15 Dec 25 Northwest housing association Torus has named 13 contractors for a £224m framework.

Torus plans to develop 9,000 new homes by 2029 and also has a growing retrofit programme for the 41,000 homes that it already owns and manages, primarily around Liverpool, Warrington and St Helens.

For new development work it has appointed 13 contractors to a framework contract valued at £224m.

Torus’ chosen suppliers are:

  • P Casey
  • Watson Construction
  • Frank Rogers Building Contractor
  • Whitfield & Brown Developments
  • M&Y Maintenance & Construction
  • Holmpatrick Developments
  • Eric Wright Construction
  • Seddon Construction
  • Caddick Construction
  • Vistry Merseyside
  • Castlemead Group
  • Starship Modular
  • Housing Maintenance Solutions.

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