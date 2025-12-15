Thirteen win places on £224m Torus framework

Torus plans to develop 9,000 new homes by 2029 and also has a growing retrofit programme for the 41,000 homes that it already owns and manages, primarily around Liverpool, Warrington and St Helens.
For new development work it has appointed 13 contractors to a framework contract valued at £224m.
Torus’ chosen suppliers are:
- P Casey
- Watson Construction
- Frank Rogers Building Contractor
- Whitfield & Brown Developments
- M&Y Maintenance & Construction
- Holmpatrick Developments
- Eric Wright Construction
- Seddon Construction
- Caddick Construction
- Vistry Merseyside
- Castlemead Group
- Starship Modular
- Housing Maintenance Solutions.
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