Threaded block system goes for lift off

The Zicon block is made of high strength geopolymer concrete using a high proportion of waste materials but no cement

The Zicon system has been developed by former British Telecom engineer Ramon Gray to offer a quick, cheap and low carbon house-building method using lightweight blocks threaded onto vertical steel rods.

It is claimed to be 20% cheaper and up to four times quicker than traditional brick and block building methods. And the blocks can be reused.

The Zicon block is made of high strength geopolymer concrete using high proportions of waste materials but no cement. Its core is carbon impregnated expanded polystyrene (EPS) with positioning lugs.

Blocks are tested to 100 tonnes each in compression. The full wall weight is 90kg/m2, which is three times stronger but only a third of the weight of a traditional wall, RG&P says.

RG&P (Richard Galey & Partners, as was) has joined a panel of development partners to help commercialise the Zicon system.

Ramon Gray said: “Whilst I’ve been fortunate enough to work all over the world, this has caused me to witness first-hand the state of the housing crisis caused by unrealistic targets, under-resourcing and poor recovery from natural or manmade disasters.

“I took action and started developing Zicon as a system for the masses. It can be built by ordinary people, with no specialist skills, to meet the needs of all markets, from disaster relief shelters to UK mass market affordable, self-build and luxury housing.”

A section drawing explaining how the Zicon system works

In development since 2018, the Zicon system now has full UK and Saudi Arabian patents, and others in the pipeline.

RG&P is focusing on the practical application of the technology, using the design principles for a standard house and applying these to achieve the technical resolution of how the block system will be assembled.

RG&P director Rob Woolston said: “Any innovation in the built environment that accelerates affordable housing, supports humanitarian efforts, promotes reuse, and minimises the sector’s environmental impact should be considered a serious proposition. The Zicon system has the potential to achieve all of this, to pinpoint accuracy, and we’re excited to be part of the team propelling the system forward.”

Zicon’s development panel is now seeking manufacturing partners.

