Threat of plastic rooflight ban lifted

GRP rooflights can still be used in industrial buildings

The Rooflight Association is claiming credit for reversing what was set to be an unintended ban on the specification of glass reinforced polymer (GRP) rooflights on metal or fibre cement clad industrial buildings resulting.

The potential GRP ban was a result of the withdrawal of the BS476 series of national fire classifications, to allow only the EN13501 standard – two days before the publication of the final Grenfell Tower inquiry report on 2nd September 2024.

GRP rooflights are, in most cases, the only method of introducing natural daylight into these buildings so swift action was required, the industry body the Rooflight Association said.

The BS476 series are the fire standards that have for decades been the established method of demonstrating compliance with the Approved Document B.

However, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) apparently failed to spot the unintended impact on the industrial building sector, and particularly GRP rooflights, despite this being included in several responses to the public consultation on the proposed changes to Approved Document B.

The situation was compounded by only allowing a six-month transition period for most parts of the standards, particularly the internal spread of flame test, where a suitable European test method for GRP does not exist. The potential consequence would have been to outlaw the use of GRP rooflights where there has been no increased fire risk to the building or the building occupiers.

The Rooflight Association pulled together a response team and garnered support from other trade associations, culminating in a round of meetings with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) to explain the potential crisis and the need for action to provide certainty in the supply chain.

The solution that has been reached is the publication of Frequently Asked Questions that sit alongside Approved Document B. The most pertinent for GRP rooflights is FAQ 8, which confirms that when tested to BS 2782-0, Method 508A, GRP that achieves a TP(a) rating can continue to be used as a rooflight material in industrial and storage buildings.

The Rooflight Association’s revised QuickGuide 10EN also explains the new requirements for fire performance compliance.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk