Three new schools to be built in Winchburgh

The proposals have been given the green light by the council’s executive, which is now beginning the formal process to start a new project and carry out consultation.

Winchburgh is one of West Lothian's three core development areas, which will see a significant number of new homes being built over the next ten years.

The council's investment involves construction of a replacement for Holy Family Primary School by August 2022, a new secondary school with initial capacity of 660 with the same opening date and a further secondary school the same size for completion a year later. Separate physical education and facilities management accommodation will also be made available by August 2022.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: "The council is committed to ensuring that we have sufficient education capacity for our area and we deliver modern and innovative schools to ensure that our children and communities are provided with the possible environment and opportunities for quality learning and life chances.

"The issuing of the new project request represents a key stage in the delivery of the projects and establishes the timelines, cost parameters and accommodation requirements at an early stage. This gives the project the best chance of being of high quality, delivered on time and on budget to meet our objectives."

Executive councillor for Education David Dodds said: “We believe that this is one of the largest investments in education anywhere in Scotland and the largest single location investment made by the council. West Lothian is one of the fastest growing areas in Scotland and more and more people are choosing to make West Lothian their home and raise their families here.”

