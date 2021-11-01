Three shortlisted for Sydney Airport metro package

The winner of the stations, systems, trains, operations and maintenance (SSTOM) package will build six new metro stations, elements of the surrounding precincts and the stabling and maintenance facility; provide rail infrastructure and systems required for the supply, commission and operations of the new trains; and run the line when operational.

The organisations shortlisted to tender for the SSTOM package are:

Bradfield Metro, comprising John Laing Limited, Keolis Downer, FCC Construction Australia and Hitachi Rail STS Australia;

Parklife Metro, comprising Plenary Origination, Webuild, RATP Developpement, Siemens Mobility, Siemens Mobility, Siemens Project Ventures and Siemens Mobility Austria;

WestGo, comprising Pacific Partnerships, Acciona Concesiones, DIF Management Australia, CPB Contractors Limited, Acciona Construction Australia, UGL Engineering, ComfortDelGro Transit, UGL Rail Services and Coleman Rail.

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project is expected to support 14,000 construction jobs, including 250 apprentices. The line will service Greater Western Sydney and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. The Australian and New South Wales governments are jointly delivering the 23km metro railway and six stations between St Marys and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, including two stations at the airport.

The contract is expected to be awarded at the end of 2022.

