Three towers proposed for Yorkshire Post site

The proposed towers would range from 25 to 42 storeys

DLA Architecture and planning consultant Quod have drawn up a new scheme with three tower blocks up to 42-storey

The old Yorkshire Post building on Wellington Street was demolished in 2014 and the site was cleared for redevelopment. The new proposals consist of three mixed residential towers, which the developer says were positively received by Leeds City Council’s plans panel at a pre-app presentation earlier this year.

The plans include a 42-storey purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) tower comprising 1,125 student beds as well as 18,500 sq ft of ancillary facilities. The second building of 32 storeys would have 638 student beds and ancillary space of 21,500 sq ft. Both comprise a mix of cluster apartments and studios.

The third building, at 25 storeys, would provide 348 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Urbanite director/owner Daniel Newett – who also co-owns Berkeley de Veer and Avant Homes with former Persimmon chief executive Jeff Fairburn, said: “We are delighted to reach this landmark with a scheme worthy of this important strategic site. The team has helped us to arrive at a viable and deliverable scheme that will regenerate a key strategic gateway in the West End of Leeds. The plans deliver against much needed mixed tenure housing with fantastic public realm that is both sustainable and adaptable in the future.”

Sue Sparling, Director at DLA Architecture who is currently advising on several current developments in Leeds city centre, said: “Our design narrative embodies the former uses of the site, from woollen mill to paper mill, and embraces the local characteristics of the surrounding conservation area through form, materials and tone to create a landmark scheme that will contribute to this important gateway to the city.”

Urbanite recently announced a £1 billion partnership with Prescient Capital to provide over 6,500 student bedrooms in the next three to five years to enable it to deliver schemes across the country, including this one.

