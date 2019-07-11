Three US transit projects move forward

South Central Light Rail Extension is one of the projects receiving funds

The DoT’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is providing the funding through its Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

The three schemes are: the South Central Light Rail Extension in Phoenix, Arizona; the Westside Subway Section 3 project in Los Angeles, California; and the Federal Way Light Rail project in Seattle, Washington.

The Arizona scheme is a 5.5-mile light rail extension from downtown Phoenix to the South Mountain Village Core, and includes nine stations.

In California, a 2.6-mile extension with two stations will be built from the future Century City station to the Westwood/Veterans Hospital area.

The project in Washington involves a 7.8-mile light rail extension with three stations, running from the Angle Lake station through the cities of SeaTac, Des Moines, Kent, and Federal Way.

"These federal grants to Arizona, California and Washington will improve mobility and the quality of life for those who depend on public transit every day," said US transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

The CIG Program provides funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process to be eligible for consideration to receive funds.

