Thurston adds to leadership team

left to right are Marc Johnson, Matthew Petch, Gary Ware, Gary Robinson

Thurston’s new private equity owners are looking to the enlarged executive team to grow the Wakefield-based business into a prominent player in the modular construction industry.

Gary Ware is promoted to group production director, Gary Robinson to construction director and Matthew Petch to financial director.

Managing director Matt Goff said: “We have an incredibly talented and driven team here at Thurston Group, and this is recognised in these board appointments – all three of which are internal promotions. Gary Ware has led our production services for several years and is an invaluable addition to the board, Gary Robinson will further strengthen our strategic direction on construction and Matthew will focus on driving our financial growth.”

Design manager Marc Johnson has also been promoted to head of technical.

Thurston Group was acquired by the private investment firm HLD Group in 2021. Turnover is on track to reach £55m this year, up from £23m in 2018 and £36m in 2020. The target is £100m by 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk