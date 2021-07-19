Thurston turnover heads to £50m

Demand for portable modular buildings has seen Wakefield-based Thurston double its turnover in just three years.

Thurston Group was able to stay fully functional during the pandemic, with office-based staff moving to remote working and factory staff being able to continue working within operating bubbles while adhering to social distancing.

In fact, Thurston has benefited from the pandemic, delivering extra hospital space, vaccination centres and testing centres.

With capacity to produce more than 550 units per month from its three manufacturing sites, Thurston turned over £35.3m in the year to 31st October 2020 and made a pre-tax profit of £2.7m. The order book suggests that this year it will reach £50m turnover, a rise of 28%.

Managing director Matthew Goff said, “We’re really pleased to have seen another successful year of growth, which has produced record results in all areas increasing our turnover. Our continued success is directly attributed to the efforts made growing our client base throughout the UK and Ireland along with a recently secured place on the £1.6bn NHS SBS MB2 Framework, putting us at the forefront of our industry.

“Furthermore, our positive financial position means we will continue to provide capital expenditure and investment into our production facility locations; modernising and improving both the working environment for our employees. Whilst at the same time improving the production capacity of each Thurston’s location. More recently the planning for a dedicated sub-assembly facility on the Horbury site significantly improves our production capacity, whilst also increasing manufacturing floor space at this site.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk