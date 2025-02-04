  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

04 February 2025

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. TICA bucks apprenticeships trend with record intake

TICA bucks apprenticeships trend with record intake

4 hours The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) is defying a national decline in apprenticeships.

TICA apprentices
TICA apprentices

TICA is on track to welcome a record 200 apprentices to its national training centre in 2025.

This stands in contrast to wider industry data. House of Commons Library research last May revealed a decline of 172,000 apprenticeship starts since 2015/16.

Helen Anderson, deputy chief executive and head of learning at the Thermal Insulation Contractors Association, said: “We are on track to welcome more than 200 apprentices to our National Training Centre in Darlington during 2025, a figure that reflects the success of our initiatives to attract and inspire the next generation of thermal insulators. At a time when apprenticeship numbers are declining, and the construction sector is grappling with a skills shortage, this represents a significant step forward.

“Thermal insulation offers a rewarding, well-paid career with clear progression opportunities, while also playing a critical role in the UK’s journey toward net zero. The skills we teach are about more than insulation – they’re about driving sustainability.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »