TICA bucks apprenticeships trend with record intake

TICA apprentices

TICA is on track to welcome a record 200 apprentices to its national training centre in 2025.

This stands in contrast to wider industry data. House of Commons Library research last May revealed a decline of 172,000 apprenticeship starts since 2015/16.

Helen Anderson, deputy chief executive and head of learning at the Thermal Insulation Contractors Association, said: “We are on track to welcome more than 200 apprentices to our National Training Centre in Darlington during 2025, a figure that reflects the success of our initiatives to attract and inspire the next generation of thermal insulators. At a time when apprenticeship numbers are declining, and the construction sector is grappling with a skills shortage, this represents a significant step forward.

“Thermal insulation offers a rewarding, well-paid career with clear progression opportunities, while also playing a critical role in the UK’s journey toward net zero. The skills we teach are about more than insulation – they’re about driving sustainability.”

