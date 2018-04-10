Tilbury docks tenders £90m expansion works

Port of Tilbury London is advertising for contractors to design and build new port facilities on the site of the former Tilbury power station.

The purpose of the works is to increase capacity at the River Thames tidal estuary port by providing new fixed and floating berthing facilities for the unloading and loading of ships and new hard standings for cargo handling, processing and storage.

The works will also include a new rail head, the construction of road and rail links to existing networks, and sundry port facility building works.

There are two separate contracts going out to tender: a £25m marine works contract; and a £65m terrestrial works contract.

The marine works contract comprises all works within the tidal estuary beyond the existing sea wall including the floating pontoon, articulated bridge, fenders, dolphins and associated pilings, river bed preparation and construction materials/aggregates terminal berth. The floating berthing facility will allow for two RoRo ships, with an additional berth for bulk materials ships.

The terrestrial works contract comprises all works landside of the existing sea wall, including RoRo terminal and enabling works for the construction materials and aggregates terminal, all paving and hard standings, adoptable highway works, relocation of existing railhead and laying of new rail facilities, workshops, security facilities, fencing, controlled vehicle and pedestrian access points, and RoRo approach bridge link.

The procurement documents are now available at www.mytenders.co.uk.

The Planning Inspectorate is currently considering a development consent order (DCO) application from the Port of Tilbury to build the new Tilbury2 port terminal. A final determination from the secretary of state is expected in February 2019.

