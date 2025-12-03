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24 June 2026

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  3. Tilbury Douglas appoints fit-out managing director

Tilbury Douglas appoints fit-out managing director

3 Dec 25 Tilbury Douglas has appointed Jack Dixon as managing director of its fit-out subsidiary, Paragon.

Jack Dixon
Jack Dixon

Jack Dixon has joined Paragon from Structure Tone in London, where he worked for nine years, latterly as a divisional director.

Tilbury Douglas chief executive Craig Tatton said: “This appointment further invests in Paragon’s development, building on its established reputation. Looking ahead, there’s a clear opportunity to grow our fit-out business with targeted private sector clients, as well as with our core public sector and central government clients.”

Jack Dixon said: “I am delighted to be joining Tilbury Douglas and working to further develop the already well-respected Paragon brand, as we continue to focus on the public sector and look to add selected private sector clients within a buoyant London market.”

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