Tilbury Douglas breaks ground on Coventry diagnostic centre

Representatives from NHS Property Services and University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust joined Tilbury Douglas on site to mark the start of works

Tilbury Douglas has started work on a £14m community diagnostic centre (CDC) in Coventry for NHS Property Services.

The new centre will offer earlier diagnosis of conditions such as cancer and heart disease.

Owned by NHS Property Services, the location was chosen because of its proximity to community services such as the Coventry Urgent Treatment Centre, local GP practices, and mental health services.

It is set to open in late 2026, and see about 90,000 patients a year, providing up to 75,000 additional patient tests a year.

Tilbury Douglas West Midlands regional director David Tighe said: “Our experienced team is focused on ensuring the successful transformation of the existing building into a modern, efficient diagnostic centre. Using our extensive expertise in healthcare construction, we’ll deliver a high-quality, sustainable facility that provides long-term benefits for the NHS and the community it serves.”

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