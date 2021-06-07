Tilbury Douglas recruits Highways England director

Catherine Brookes

Catherine Brookes starts work with Tilbury Douglas today, 7th June 2021, to grow the company’s highways business. She is part of the infrastructure senior leadership team that reports to Chris Tyerman, managing director for infrastructure.

Catherine Brookes began her career with consulting engineers Gifford & Partners and Mouchel before joining the Highways Agency as a bridge engineer in 2000. She was most recently director for operations business transformation and performance at what is now Highways England and before that was midlands operations director for several years. She also had a spell as chief highways engineer.

Chris Tyerman, Tilbury Douglas’ managing director for infrastructure, said: “Catherine brings with her a wealth of experience from her most recent roles that allows us to ensure our customer propositions are fully aligned to their needs and develop our future thinking and approach.”

