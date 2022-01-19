Tilbury Douglas selected for Arrowe Park A&E

The scheme includes the demolition of the current urgent treatment centre and staff accommodation, making way for new facility off Arrowe Park Road in Woodchurch.

Client for the project is Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Trust chief executive Janelle Holmes said: “The new facility will completely transform Wirral’s only emergency department and also the provision of urgent care for local people.

“This is the biggest investment at Arrowe Park Hospital since it was built almost 40 years ago and shows our commitment to enhancing the care we provide to those who are in most urgent need.”

The new urgent care and A&E facility is expected to open in March 2024.

