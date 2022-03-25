Tilbury Douglas signed for Catterick care campus design

Catterick Integrated Care Campus

The planned £55m Catterick Integrated Care Campus will provide a range of health and social services for both military personnel, families and veterans based at Catterick Garrison as well as residents of the surrounding Richmondshire area.

It is being developed through a collaboration of the National Health Service (NHS) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to bring the garrison town’s medical services, community services, mental health care and some voluntary and community services under one roof in a purpose-built facility. The vogue term is “well-being hub”.

The initial concept design has now been completed by Tilbury Douglas and its design team of BDP, WSP and Hoare Lea. Works are due to start with the demolition of several dilapidated buildings to prepare the site for the start of construction in spring 2023, with completion expected sometime in 2024.

The new building will be constructed to the MoD DREAM Excellent requirements, with the design focussing on sustainability and improved running costs for the whole life of the building.

A report for NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group in June 2020 put the total capital cost of the project at £55.32m (including VAT and inflation), of which £42.63m will be MoD capital and £12.69m will be NHS capital.

Tilbury Douglas’ initial contract has been procured through Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) Major Projects and Programmes via the NHS ProCure22 framework. It has yet to sign a contract for actual construction works but is in line to do so.

Regional director Mark Gardham said he was pleased to have been “ formally appointed to deliver this innovative and unique facility” and was “looking forward to the next phase of the project”.

Luke Houghton, head of healthcare plans at the Ministry of Defence, said: “The initial concept design is fantastic. I am really excited by how this will enable the development of a new clinical model, which has the Defence Medical Services and the NHS delivering care to the local population in a truly integrated fashion.

"The project will now move forward into the planning stage, and we are looking forward to engaging further with the local community to share our design concepts for the scheme.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk