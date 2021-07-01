Tolent wins £18m contract for Menston homes

Tolent commercial director Mike Brown (left) on site with Yorkshire Housing director Andy Gamble

Tolent plans to use a variety of construction methods on the Homes England-backed development.

A mix of two, three and four bedroom homes and will be available on the bases of affordable rent, shared ownership and right to buy.

Sian Grindley, director of development at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’re excited about what we’re doing with smart technology here, which will benefit both the customer and the environment. We’re looking at how we can use innovative products at every stage, from the construction method itself through to the technology that our customers will use and benefit from.

“This is the first site that we’re looking to use structurally insulated panels for the build and we’re also considering a number of different smart tech options for the finished homes. This will mean greater resident control and it’ll also make it easier for us to monitor the energy performance of our rental homes. Our progress means we can deliver more, much needed homes to the region and continue working towards our strategic priority of delivering 8,000 homes by 2030.”

Tolent is expected to start on site later this summer and complete in spring 2024.

Since announcing plans to expand its housing division in Yorkshire last year, Tolent has won a string of contracts, including a £2.6m project to build 14 affordable homes in Batley and a £4.1m contract for 32 new homes in Kirkbymoorside. Including work completed in 2020 and secured work into 2023, Tolent is set to deliver around 3,000 new homes across Yorkshire and the northeast.

