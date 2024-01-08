Tomlinson starts Tamworth primary

A sod cutting ceremony was held to mark completion of the structural steel frame

Midlands contractor GF Tomlinson is main contractor for the construction of the £7m Garden Village Primary School on behalf of Staffordshire County Council.

Procured through the Constructing West Midlands (CWM) framework, GF Tomlinson is working alongside project manager Entrust.

Due to open in September 2024, the new two-storey single form entry (1FE) school is will provide 210 primary and 26 nursery places for residents of nearby housing developments.

The 17,0000 sq ft facility will have nine classrooms, staff rooms, a school hall and catering spaces, as well as a playground.

The school will be managed by Fiertè Multi Academy Trust.

GF Tomlinson managing director Chris Flint said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Staffordshire County Council and Entrust and it is a privilege to build on this as we commence our 9th scheme working together. This school will provide modern teaching and recreational spaces that are much needed for the Amington area, improving the lives of residents in the neighbouring new housing developments, who require primary and nursery places.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk