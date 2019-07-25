Torsion recruits Mace director

Mike Armstrong

At Mace, Mike Armstrong was responsible for its commercial offices business. Before this, he was project director and the director of planning & design management at Shepherd Construction. At Torsion, he is in charge of all operational activities.

Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said: “Appointing Mike as our new operations director is a key milestone for Torsion Group and the wider Torsion companies, and his breadth of experience will prove invaluable in delivering our long-term business plan whilst ensuring we maintain our track record of 100% delivery and excellent health and safety record since conception. We will continue to grow the business sustainably, and with Mike joining the leadership team this will ensure we continue to deliver our projects on time, to programme and with great quality.”

Leeds-based Torsion Group reports that it has increased both profit and turnover in 2019 with turnover set to exceed £65m. Its latest contract win is in Coventry – a £20.5m student accommodation scheme in partnership with sister company Torsion Developments Ltd (TDL).

TDL currently has £64m of developments funded and in construction and three further secured schemes in Lincoln, Belfast and Leeds due to start in the third quarter of the year. TDL generates 65% of the turnover for Torsion Group.

Mike Armstrong said “I am delighted to be joining Torsion Group at an exciting time in its growth strategy. I have been genuinely impressed by the quality of people and positive forward-thinking culture of the business. I leave Mace with some great memories, having worked with a fabulous team of people delivering some really interesting projects. I now look forward to starting an exciting journey with Torsion Group and hope I can make a positive contribution in helping to shape the company’s future and building on its already considerable success.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk