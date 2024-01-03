Torsion revives stalled Birmingham build-to-rent scheme

Projected completion date for the seven-storey block of 220 flats on Alcester Street in Digbeth is now early 2026.

Work stopped on the Westminster Works scheme two years ago with the collapse of Metnor Construction.

AM Alpha and Torsion have now rescued the £50m gross development value (GDV) project.

The delivery arm of Torsion Group, Torsion Construction, has started works on site following seven months of working with developer Hadrian Real Estate. AM Alpha is providing funding. The architect is Glancy Nicholls.

Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said: “Westminster Works is the latest in a string of recent large residential projects for Torsion as we respond to ever-growing requirements in this sector. This latest scheme reaffirms our ongoing confidence in the market and continues our growth in the Midlands region.

“We are delighted to be working with Hadrian Real Estate and AM Alpha as principal contractor on this development. We understand that investors need a construction partner that can help them capitalise on the positive trends within the Build-to-Rent sector, and our teams are now focussed on delivering this flagship development in Birmingham.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk