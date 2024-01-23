Torsion secures finance for Warwick student accommodation

CGI of Torsion's planned Warwick development

Specialist development finance lender Atelier has agreed a £26.2m gross loan to Torsion Group for the development of a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme, comprising 196 studios near the University of Warwick.

The development is expected to be complete for the academic intake of September 2025.

Torsion Group chief executive Dan Spencer said: “The University of Warwick development is the latest in a series of major new project wins for Torsion as we extend our presence in the PBSA sector. We are confident that our collaboration with Atelier will deliver outstanding benefits not only for the university and its students but also for our partners and colleagues.”

He added: “Our mission is to bring project delivery excellence to all our schemes, and this development at the University of Warwick is a fantastic opportunity to embed this approach further. Torsion’s track record of handing projects over on time and on budget, combined with the property finance expertise of Atelier, will achieve exceptional results on this project.”

Atelier lending manager Rav Kudhail said: “Working to tight deadlines, we collaborated with the Torsion team to structure a finance facility, enabling them to acquire the site and work to a build programme ready for the 2025 academic year. Ultimately, the success of this deal has been down to the trust established throughout the process. We remain committed to lending within the PBSA sector and look forward to building upon this relationship in the months ahead.”

