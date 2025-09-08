Tower Hamlets approves Orchard Wharf masterplan

Regal's plans for Orchard Wharf

Plans for a major regeneration scheme which will see creation of a new neighbourhood on the north bank of the River Thames were approved at Tower Hamlets Council meeting last week (3rd September 2025).

The plans for the redevelopment of Orchard Wharf, a safeguarded wharf that has been vacant since the 1990s, will deliver hundreds of affordable homes and purpose-built student accommodation, as well as bringing the wharf back into active use for waterborne freight.

Developer Regal submitted a planning application in May 2024.

The masterplan comprises seven buildings ranging from eight to 24 storeys. They include:

208 affordable homes across two riverfront buildings

1,365 purpose-built student bedspaces across five buildings

526 sqm of commercial space fronting Orchard Place

new public realm, landscaping, and pedestrian access to the Thames.

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