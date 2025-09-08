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15 April 2026

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  3. Tower Hamlets approves Orchard Wharf masterplan

Tower Hamlets approves Orchard Wharf masterplan

8 Sep 25 Seven new tower blocks are to go up on the banks of the Thames in east London.

Regal's plans for Orchard Wharf
Regal's plans for Orchard Wharf

Plans for a major regeneration scheme which will see creation of a new neighbourhood on the north bank of the River Thames were approved at Tower Hamlets Council meeting last week (3rd September 2025).

The plans for the redevelopment of Orchard Wharf, a safeguarded wharf that has been vacant since the 1990s, will deliver hundreds of affordable homes and purpose-built student accommodation, as well as bringing the wharf back into active use for waterborne freight.

Developer Regal submitted a planning application in May 2024.

The masterplan comprises seven buildings ranging from eight to 24 storeys. They include:

  • 208 affordable homes across two riverfront buildings
  • 1,365 purpose-built student bedspaces across five buildings
  • 526 sqm of commercial space fronting Orchard Place
  • new public realm, landscaping, and pedestrian access to the Thames.

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