Toyota launches battery-powered van

The Toyota Proace Electric

The new model signals the company’s commitment to applying different electrification technologies to meet different mobility requirements. With a generous driving range of up to 205 miles*, Proace Electric gives customers access to the growing number of low and zero emission zones.

At present, alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs, including battery electric vehicles) account for only 1.8% of new light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales in the UK, Toyota says, but customer interest is increasing, as manufacturers bring more models to market and they become more visible on city streets.

Proace Electric was introduced to initial European markets – Norway, Netherlands and Switzerland – in the fourth quarter of 2020. From the first quarter of 2021 it is being launched in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

Choice of two lithium-ion batteries to suit customer requirements – 50kWh and 75kWh capacities. These power a front-mounted electric motor which drives the front wheels. The 50kWh battery offers a driving ranges of up to 142 and the 75kWh can run for 205 miles, Toyota says.

The lighter model has an on-the-road price of £41,545; the heavier one is £47,195. The Proace EV currently qualifies for a £6,000 Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) grant.

The Proace Electric has three driving modes, Eco, Normal and Power, selected using a centre console-mounted switch.

When driving in “Power” mode, maximum power output from both batteries is 134bhp/100kW with peak torque of 260Nm delivered from start-up. Top speed is electronically limited to 80mph and 0-62mph acceleration can be accomplished in 12.1 seconds with the 50kW battery, 13.3 seconds with the 75kW unit. In Eco mode output is reduced to 81bhp/60kW with 190Nm of torque, while in Normal mode the electric system produces 108bhp/80kW with 210Nm.

All models come with a 7.4kW single-phase onboard charger and a 6m Type 2 cable for connection to a home charging socket, plus a 7m Type 2 cable for connection to a 32A wallbox system. As an option, a faster 11kW tri-phased onboard charger can be specified.

Recharging time will vary according to power supply criteria in different markets, but a fast charging 100kW DC system will deliver an 80 per cent charge in around 32 minutes for the 50kW battery and 48 minutes for the 75kW battery.

In place of a gear shift, the driver uses an e-toggle control on the centre console to engage Park and select Drive, Neutral and Reverse. There is also a “B” switch to activate additional regenerative braking each time the driver takes their foot off the accelerator pedal.

Different drive modes can be selected using a switch alongside the e-toggle. This lets the drive choose between Eco, Normal and Power modes to suit their preference and the driving conditions.

Deliveries are expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2021.

