Track worker struck by rail plant

The type of road-rail vehicle involved in the accident (image courtesy of SPL Powerlines UK)

During the early morning of 6th February 2024, a track worker was struck and injured by a road-rail vehicle (RRV) while working in a possession on the Midland Main Line near to Braybrooke in Northamptonshire.

It has been established that the track worker was walking along the track and directing the movement of another RRV on an adjacent line when the collision occurred. As a result of the accident, the track worker sustained a leg injury that required hospital treatment.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), which reports to the Department for Transport, independently investigates accidents and disseminates its findings to improve railway safety.

It has undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding the Braybrooke accident and having assessed the evidence gathered to date, has decided to put together a safety digest. This is expected to be published soon.

