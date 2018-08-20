Trades wanted for £430m Glasgow framework

The framework is divided into 23 lots for a range of specialist trades, including masonry works, road planning, road surfacing, bridge works, road lighting works and event lighting works.

For most of the lots between five and 12 contractors are wanted.

The framework is being procured by Glasgow City Council but is also to be used by Renfrewshire Council and North Lanarkshire Council. It is due to start on 1st May 20198 and run until the end of April 2022.

The buyer is using PCS-Tender to conduct this PQQ exercise. The project code is 3717. For more information see: www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk