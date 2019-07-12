Trailblazer apprenticeship developed for fit-out sector

stock image

The new training scheme has been developed by FIS and industry partners over the past three years. The end result is a Level 2 apprenticeship that provides a core and two pathway options across a minimum of 18-month delivery.

The working group, chaired by FIS vice president Helen Tapper from Tapper Interiors, had representatives from manufacturers, subcontractors, colleges and training providers to ensure all stakeholder perspectives were covered. FIS co-ordinated the development with the Institute for Apprentices.

Helen Tapper said: “This is the first time that a trailblazer apprenticeship has been developed for our sector, following on from FIS becoming a consensus federation. This gives our sector the status and recognition that it so rightly deserves.”

The core incorporates the standard skills and knowledge required of any interior systems installer and requires an end point assessment separate to a final one for their chosen specialist area: either drylining or ceilings & partitions.

Training providers and colleges are now being invited to apply to deliver the standard for the forthcoming academic year.

FIS chief executive Iain McIlwee said: “This new standard will help raise awareness of the fantastic career opportunities and attract the 1500 new entrants needed in the finishes and interiors sector.”

