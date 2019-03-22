Trans-Pennine road improvements explored

The A6068 at Cross Hills, mid way between Burnley and Bradford

The focus of the study is on the area where the M65 speeds traffic from Preston to Burnley towards the Yorkshire border, but if you then drive on to Bradford or Skipton it all gets rather slower, winding through Nelson and Colne before taking either the A56 through Thornton in Craven to Skipton or the A6068/629 to Bradford through Cross Hills and Keighley.

Burnley to Bradford is less than 30 miles but takes about an hour to drive at the best of times.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “This study is part of our ongoing work to ensure the routes between Lancashire and Yorkshire are fit for the future.”

Highways England said that upgrading this corridor would also help to relieve congestion on the M6 and M60.

Highways England chief executive Jim O’ Sullivan said: “This study will look at the issues currently facing road users in the trans-Pennine corridor, the extent to which the lack of strategic connection hinders growth, and options for improving those journeys and boosting economic growth. It will also look at how improvements could be used to support other trans-Pennine routes such as the M62.”