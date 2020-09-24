Transport Scotland weighs options for A83 upgrade

Publication of the options follows the setting up of a dedicated Transport Scotland project team to undertake more detailed environmental and engineering assessment, as well as stakeholder engagement.

The potential options are being assessed by a dedicated project team to determine a preferred route corridor by spring 2021.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “Following the recent landslips at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, I understand the frustration and disruption that these bring for local communities and road users.

“While our previous and on-going investment in catch pits has helped keep the road open for an estimated 48 days when it would otherwise have closed, I realise people are looking for a long-term solution to dealing with landslips at the site and we are committed to delivering one.”

Transport Scotland has launched a new website for the design work and is seeking input on the 11 corridor options by 30 October.

Jo Blewett Transport Scotland’s project director for the Access to Argyll and Bute (A83) project said: “This is the first of several engagement exercises that will take place between now and spring 2021 and at this stage we are particularly interested in any local constraints or issues that will help inform our design and assessment work. As part of our design work, we are also seeking contact from local community groups to help plan our future programme of engagement.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk