Travis Perkins fleet replacement set to roll

The new Hiab iX.162 HiPro BSS-2 on a Daf truck

The new Hiab iX.162 HiPro BSS-2 loader cranes will replace the existing cranes on the heavy side delivery vehicles in the Travis Perkins merchanting and Keyline Civils Specialist businesses over a three year period.

The crane will be fitted on the Daf trucks, with a digital vision system replacing the side mirrors.

This version of the Hiab iX.162 crane is around 150 kg lighter than the previous Hiab X-HiDuo 162 model, allowing a bigger payload, yet stronger.

They also come with Hiab’s all-new CombiDrive 4 remote control, which has confirmed view sensors and automatically detects operator positioning to reduce accident.

The 400 new vehicles will be rolled out from January 2024, and will be supplied to Travis Perkins and Keyline with HiConnect telematics to monitor the performance and safe operation of the crane.

Richard Byrne, Travis Perkins Group HSE & fleet director, said: “These new cranes represent a significant investment. They support our plans to innovate and grow, and they cement our place as a leading partner to construction by serving our customers with improved safety and efficiency. All new cranes will come with a maintenance contract, which means they will be maintained to the highest standards by Hiab.”

Hiab sales vice president Alexander Gelis said: “There has never been a product on the market before like the Hiab iX.162 HiPro BSS-2 in its category. Our innovation teams have been working on this round-the-clock for several years and no stone has been left unturned, from hose routing and weight savings, to enhanced safety features and technology that will help companies achieve sustainability targets.”

