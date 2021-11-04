Travis Perkins takes full ownership of Staircraft

Staircase by Staircraft

Travis Perkins first acquired a 15% stake in Staircraft in 2015 and has now bought the remaining 85%.

"We have enjoyed a close working relationship with Staircraft for the past six years and believe this partnership has many more opportunities for further growth potential for both parties," said chief operating officer Frank Elkins.

"Staircraft is a very exciting business; technology-led and well known for innovation and quality, and for delivering engineering solutions that are developed offsite in factory based conditions. This means that their offering plays right into our future strategy of elevating our customer relationships by providing new areas of value-added products and services that deliver efficiency, quality, sustainability and innovation in design, engineering and production," he added.

Staircraft has been in business since 1986 and has 350 employees. The company is headquartered in Coventry and operates from three manufacturing sites across the UK.

Staircraft managing director (and founder) Andy Hamilton will remain in post with his leadership team under the new ownership. He said: "For us, being part of Travis Perkins plc will give us access to new markets, investment and growth opportunities. We also know that our businesses are a great match from a cultural and values driven perspective, and that this partnership will give our colleagues access to new and improved benefits and career and development prospects over time."

