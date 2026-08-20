Trifecta launches fire door directory

The company explained that, since the introduction of the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022, responsible persons have placed increased emphasis on routine fire door inspections in residential buildings.

Every year, thousands of fire door inspection reports identify defects that require remedial work. Yet for many building owners, facilities managers and compliance professionals, the inspection is only the beginning of the challenge, Trifecta says.

Knowing which defects need urgent attention, deciding whether a door can be repaired or must be replaced, finding competent contractors and obtaining realistic budgets can often prove more difficult than the inspection itself.

The new online directory aims to help organisations quickly locate specialist fire door contractors across the country. It features around 30 specialist fire door companies covering inspections, repairs, maintenance and installations across multiple regions of the UK.

Nina Colman, business operations manager at Norwich's EAFDC, featured in the directory, said, "As a Norfolk-based, BM TRADA Q-Mark certified fire door and compliance specialist, we're pleased to support the Trifecta Fire Door Directory.

"Anything that helps responsible persons, property managers and building owners find competent, trusted contractors is a positive step for the industry. Fire door compliance is too important to leave to chance, and we're proud to support an initiative that encourages higher standards, good workmanship and a greater awareness of fire safety across the UK."

Rather than acting as a recommendation service, the directory has been designed as a practical resource to help building owners and duty holders begin sourcing competent contractors near their location.

The launch comes at a time when awareness of fire door safety and compliance continues to grow across the construction and property management sectors. As organisations undertake more regular fire door inspections, many are finding that identifying defects is only one part of achieving compliance.

Tom Evans, fire door installer and inspector at Trifecta Fire Door Solutions, believes many organisations need more support after an inspection.

"Inspecting fire doors is only half the job. The real challenge begins when a building owner receives a report identifying dozens or even hundreds of defects and must decide what needs repairing first, what needs replacing, who should carry out the work and how much the programme is likely to cost.

"We realised that many organisations don't simply need an inspection; they need a practical route to completing the work. That's why we've created both the UK Fire Door Companies Directory and our inspection report conversion service."

Alongside the new directory, Trifecta has introduced a specialist service that converts fire door inspection reports into fully priced schedules of works.

Instead of leaving building owners to interpret lengthy inspection reports, the service reviews every identified defect and produces a structured programme of remedial works. The resulting document enables organisations to budget accurately, prioritise repairs and obtain competitive quotations from contractors.

The company believes this bridges one of the biggest gaps in the fire door compliance process, enabling efficient movement from inspection to completed remedial works.

Based in Bebington on the Wirral, Trifecta Fire Door Solutions provides fire door inspections, repairs, maintenance, installations, and compliance support for commercial property owners, housing associations, healthcare providers, educational establishments, and public sector organisations throughout the Northwest of England.

Although the company continues to expand its own regional operations, it recognised that many enquiries originate from areas outside its normal service coverage.

Rather than simply declining those enquiries, Trifecta decided to create a national directory to help organisations identify specialist fire door contractors located closer to their own locations.

The company hopes the directory will become a valuable resource for facilities managers, building owners, principal contractors and compliance professionals responsible for maintaining fire door safety across the UK.

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